England vs South Africa 1st Test: Advantage England after Day 2 at Lord’s

Moeen Ali made 87 with the bat and took two wickets. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali made 87 with the bat and took two wickets. (Source: Reuters)

When England ended their first innings at 458 runs, they were in a strong position. By the time it was stumps on Day 2 at Lord’s, the home team must consider themselves in the driver’s seat after they had South Africa at 214 for 5. The Proteas still trail England by 244 runs with five wickets in hand.

A lot will depend on how the pitch behaves from here on with spinners getting into play. Off-spinner Moeen Ali looked threatening on Friday and picked up two wickets as well. His all-round effort (he scored 87 with the bat), proved decisive as England took advantage at the end of the second day’s play.

