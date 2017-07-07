Latest News

England vs South Africa 1st Test: Advantage England after Day 2 at Lord’s

England were still ahead by 244 runs after South Africa ended day two at 214 for the loss of five wickets in first innings with Temba Bevuma and Kagiso Rabada at the crease. England earlier made 458 runs in their first innings at Lord's.

By: Express Web Desk | London | Published:July 7, 2017 11:34 pm
england vs south africa, eng vs sa, joe root, south africa tour of england 2017 Moeen Ali made 87 with the bat and took two wickets. (Source: Reuters)
When England ended their first innings at 458 runs, they were in a strong position. By the time it was stumps on Day 2 at Lord’s, the home team must consider themselves in the driver’s seat after they had South Africa at 214 for 5. The Proteas still trail England by 244 runs with five wickets in hand.

A lot will depend on how the pitch behaves from here on with spinners getting into play. Off-spinner Moeen Ali looked threatening on Friday and picked up two wickets as well. His all-round effort (he scored 87 with the bat), proved decisive as England took advantage at the end of the second day’s play.

