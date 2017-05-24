England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa win toss, elect to field against England

England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: England face South Africa in Headingley. (Source: Reuters) England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: England face South Africa in Headingley. (Source: Reuters)

England have a brilliant chance to prepare for the Champions Trophy at home with the ODI series against South Africa which begins on Wednesday in Leeds. The two teams will observe a minute’s silence before the start of the match in Leeds for the victims of the Manchester attack. South Africa are a team with all bases covered and England have become one of the most attacking teams in the recent past in the shorter format of the game. This series promises to an entertaining one. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the England vs South Africa 1st ODI here

England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Scores

Toss: South Africa, who elect to bowl

Playing XI for England: Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

Playing XI for South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir

