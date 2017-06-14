England vs Pakistan semi-final: Five talking points

England suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the semi-final against Pakistan which saw them crash out of the Champions Trophy. (Source: AP) England suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the semi-final against Pakistan which saw them crash out of the Champions Trophy. (Source: AP)

As Pakistan secured a magnificent victory against England to make their way to the first ever Champions Trophy final, we take a look at the five talking points from the game which turned the tide towards Pakistan.

England collapse

After being put into bat first England got off to a pretty decent start as the openers Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow put on 34 runs for the first wicket. Later on for the second wicket another 46 were added. Things were looking pretty good until wickets started falling at regular intervals after the dismissal of Bairstow at 80. England kept losing a heap of wickets in the middle overs and which ultimately saw them in deep trouble.

Hassan Ali bowling

Hasan Ali’s spell of 3/35 was the turning point for Pakistan. It was his spell during the middle overs that pegged back England a long way and opened the floodgates for the Pakistan bowlers. Hasan Ali impressed everyone with his accuracy in line and length and pace. The youngster extracted movement off the pitch and asked many questions of the batsmen. He was the wrecker in chief and was deservedly awarded the man of the match for his spell of

Azhar Ali’s 76

Azhar Ali made a magnificent 76 runs in the second innings for Pakistan. England were wrapped up for a mere 210 but the job was yet to be done and Alis’ fascinating knock saw Pakistan through to the finishing line.

Fakhar’s fifty

Young Fakhar Zaman scored a brisk 57 of 58 balls which set up the platform for a big win. His innings which featured seven boundaries and one maximum removed the pressure of chasing as Pakistan raced towards the total and ultimately got there with 13 overs to spare

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow help post a respectable total

England had a dramatic collapse in the semi-final. However, among the batsmen, Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow batted decently to post a respectable total. England were in trouble but their depth in the batting line-up helped them to get rid of the situation. Allrounder Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow played sensibly and scored 34 and 43 respectively to resurrect the batting.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd