England vs Pakistan, semi-final: Ben Stokes, the all-round key to Three Lions’ success

Ben Stokes left Birmingham with praise from both captain. Opposition skipper Steve Smith applauded the England all-rounder for his game. The home captain Eoin Morgan could not have been happier to have such a player in the side. Actually, any captain would be dying to have a player a like Stokes in his side. He is one the few three-in-one players. He can bat in any situation. He can be the wicket-taker for his captain. A little description is needed for Stokes the fielder.

England needed him badly for the Champions Trophy. He came into the tournament after a hundred against South Africa in the second ODI but his sore knee became the talking point. England rested him for the third game. Kagiso Rabada and the South Africa pace attack ripped apart the England batting order in that match. That’s how important Stokes is for England.

The all-rounder did not get to bat in the first game against Bangladesh and was slowly finding his touch against New Zealand before he was dismissed for 48 off 53 balls. Stokes was due for a big one. More than himself, England needed him.

Stokes could not have chosen a better match. England were three down for 35 chasing a target of 278. In came Stokes. One would expect him to unleash the lusty blows right from the start but it was not the case against Australia. He saw off Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc as they were steaming in. He targetted the extra pace of Pat Cumming, taking him for 43 off 28 balls.

Stokes’s second ODI hundred was one of the most fluent innings from him, picking the short-pitched deliveries early and sending them over mid-wicket with ease. His off-side game was even stroger. A long at his wagon-wheel shows how he scored all-round the park. It was no one-dimensional innings.

Australia were left without option as Stokes took England way ahead of the par score when rain arrived. Stokes dumped Australia out of the Champions Trophy and kept England on the track of the title which they could not win after losing to India in the final in 2013.

England will hope Stokes the bowler could be more effective. Currently, he is just at par. Stokes can be a partnership broker. He can contain the runs. But he hasn’t been able to produced his top performance in bowling so far. Trying something new on each delivery hasn’t help. This forces him to change his action on many occasions, forcing him to lose control over line and length.

But, Stokes still remains England key player. Pakistan are no pushovers. A team can never underestimate Pakistan. Last time the two teams met in Cardiff, Pakistan chased down England’s 300-plus target. Stokes scored 75 but failed to pick a wicket. This time, he would like a different script.

