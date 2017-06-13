England vs Pakistan Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

Pakistan are into their fourth semi-final while England will be vying to make it to their consecutive Champions Trophy final. Pakistan are into their fourth semi-final while England will be vying to make it to their consecutive Champions Trophy final.

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming: After edging out Sri Lanka in their last league game, Pakistan face an uphill task against hosts England in the first semi-final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Pakistan, who are in the semifinal for the fourth time, will be eyeing to take a step further and set a clash with the winner of India and Bangladesh match. On the other hand, England, who topped Group A with three wins, have the momentum on their side as the home conditions and the crowd support make them favourite to make it to the final. Pakistan will rely on their seamers Junaid khan and Mohammad Amir while Ben Stokes performance will be crucial for the ‘Three Lions’.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between England and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between England and Pakistan will be played on June 14, 2017. The winner of this match will be the first team to make it to the final.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between England and Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between England and Pakistan begins at 3:00 PM IST (Wednesday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between England and Pakistan being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between England and Pakistan will be played at Cardiff. The weather is expected to be pleasant with sunshine.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between England and Pakistan live?

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final can be streamed live on hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

