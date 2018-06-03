England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 3 at Headingley: England look to extend lead on Day 3

England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: England has gained firm control of the second Test match after ending day 2 at 302/7, leading Pakistan by 128. Earlier, the bowlers had done a fine job to bowl out the visitors for 174. James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Chris Woakes were all on target picking three wickets each. In reply, England got off to a good start with openers Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings forging a 50-run stand but departed soon after. That was the story of all the batters as they got starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Dominic Bess top scored with 49. Jos Buttler (34) and Sam Curran (13) will resume the innings on day 3.
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 3 at Headingley:
The result of the first Test against Pakistan raised massive questions on England's cricket team performance. The Three Lions suffered a horrendous loss on Day 4, that has triggered cricketing pundits into doubting whether they are up for the tougher challenges against Australia and India, which are on the horizon. The home conditions did little to give the Joe Root-led side any advantage, and the struggling batting unit has much to do to get the confidence back. The second Test against Pakistan is a good opportunity for England to get a major push and boost their confidence. England are likely to make significant changes in their playing XI.
Jos Buttler brings up his fifty with a maximum. He pulled a short delivery from Abbas that went for a six over the wicket-keeper's head
Mohammad Amir, who is having a bit of a struggle with his elbow, gave away 12 runs in his over. A couple of boundaries from Buttler, who is looking to hammer away at the moment, while four leg byes. Expensive over.
Mohammad Abbas starts off with the ball for Pakistan while Jos Buttler and the debutant Sam Curran come down in the middle to bat. Pakistan will hope Abbas can deliver early wickets and finish off England's innings in the first hour.
It is the third day of the second Test, and the match appears to be completely one-sided now. Pakistan were bundled out for 174, while England managed to reach 302/7 with a strong lead of 128. With Jos Buttler still in the middle, the hosts will hope they can extend their lead further on DAy 4, but Pakistan will be eager to find a way to bounce back.