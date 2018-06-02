England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 2 at Headingley: England look to take lead on Day 2

England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 2 at Headingley: After a huge defeat in the first Test against Pakistan, England bounced back strongly on the first day of the second Test at Headingley as they bowled out the visitors for 174. Things could have been much worse for Pakistan, who for reeling at 79/7 before a late resistance from Shadab Khan, who scored a fifty, and from the tailenders Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali. England also started strongly with the bat with Kyle Jennings replacing Mark Stoneman up the order. Jennings and Alastair Cook added 53 runs together for the first wicket. England closed the day with 106/2 on the board, trailing by 68 runs.
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan Live Score and Updates 2nd Test Day 2 at Headingley:
England will be eager to consolidate on a strong start on the second day and take a strong lead over their opponents before stumps. With skipper Joe Root in the middle, England will hope to have a stability in the first hour of the play, but Pakistan seamers, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali will be eager to get the wicket of Dominic Bess, who came on as the nightwatchman on the first day. The first hour of the play will be crucial for both teams, as they hope to set themselves up for the remaining sessions. Pakistan need to get wickets quickly and not allow England to take further control in the match.
After a horrible start to the home series against Pakistan, England have finally found their footing in the longest format. The Three Lions bowled out the visitors on the first day with just a total of 174 on the board and managed to reach 106/2 at the stumps, trailing them by 68 runs. Now, on Day 2, the match is up for taking for the home side. Pakistan need to take quick wickets on Day 2 if they want to win the series with a clean sweep.