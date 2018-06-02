England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 2 at Headingley: England look to take lead on Day 2

England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: England took control on Day 1. (Source: Reuters)

England will be eager to consolidate on a strong start on the second day and take a strong lead over their opponents before stumps. With skipper Joe Root in the middle, England will hope to have a stability in the first hour of the play, but Pakistan seamers, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali will be eager to get the wicket of Dominic Bess, who came on as the nightwatchman on the first day. The first hour of the play will be crucial for both teams, as they hope to set themselves up for the remaining sessions. Pakistan need to get wickets quickly and not allow England to take further control in the match.