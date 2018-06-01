England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 1 at Headingley: England look to bounce back against Pakistan

England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 1 at Headingley: After a disastrous Ashes tour to Australia, England lost the 2-match Test series against New Zealand. Skipper Joe Root hoped that a return to home conditions might improve their performance, but the side were shell-shocked as they suffered a 9-wicket defeat in the first Test against Pakistan at Lord’s. With Pakistan leading the 2-match Test series 1-0, England need to bounce back and earn a win in the second Test at Leeds to save the series. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be eager to register another comfortable victory and clinch the series.
The result of the first Test against Pakistan raised massive questions on England's cricket team performance. The Three Lions suffered a horrendous loss on Day 4, that has triggered cricketing pundits into doubting whether they are up for the tougher challenges against Australia and India, which are on the horizon. The home conditions did little to give the Joe Root-led side any advantage, and the struggling batting unit has much to do to get the confidence back. The second Test against Pakistan is a good opportunity for England to get a major push and boost their confidence. England are likely to make significant changes in their playing XI.
The grapevine has it that Ben Stokes has not been able to recover from a hamstring injury. There is a good chance that Sam Curran will be making his Test debut in his place. We will find out for sure in a bit. Stokes may not have been in the best of form since he has made his comeback into the Test squad. Regardless, his absence will be a big blow.
No one was spared in the aftermath of England's defeat to Pakistan at Lord's. The England and Wales Cricket Board, coach Trevor Bayliss, captain Joe Root were all blamed in a variety of ways and the British media stopped just short of writing obituaries for the England Test setup. Pakistan were brilliant in that match, never taking their foot off their throttle and Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir put out performances that was a hark back to the times when the team's dressing boasted the likes of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and so on. But England were adjacently awful. Their Test regulars failed to fire and the only time the hosts looked in control was during Dominic Bess and Joss Buttler's stand on Day 3 that helped them avoid an innings defeat. Now, they head to Headingley, where they would hope and pray that Pakistan don't to them what West Indies astonishingly did in August, 2017.