England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 1 at Headingley: England look to bounce back against Pakistan

England vs Pakistan Live Score 2nd Test Day 1 at Headingley: England need to win to level the series. (Source: Reuters)

The result of the first Test against Pakistan raised massive questions on England's cricket team performance. The Three Lions suffered a horrendous loss on Day 4, that has triggered cricketing pundits into doubting whether they are up for the tougher challenges against Australia and India, which are on the horizon. The home conditions did little to give the Joe Root-led side any advantage, and the struggling batting unit has much to do to get the confidence back. The second Test against Pakistan is a good opportunity for England to get a major push and boost their confidence. England are likely to make significant changes in their playing XI.