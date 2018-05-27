England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 4 at Lord’s: Pakistan lose Azhar Ali early in chase

England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 4: Pakistan bowlers wasted no time in setting themselves up for win as they quickly cleaned up England’s tail. England manage to add just 7 runs and lost four wickets in the first hour of Day 4. Pakistan lost Azhar Ali early in chase with James Anderson picking up the wicket. But 64 was a really easy target and Haris Sohail and Imam Ul-Haq carried the innings forward to chase down the total.
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 4 at Lord's
Jos Buttler was brought back to the Test side after his heroics in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals where he scored five fifties in a row and won matches for his side. He failed to contribute with the bat in the first innings, but came back good in the second innings. He is the wall that is standing between a humiliating defeat for England or a historic comeback for them in the first Test. Even if Bess gets out quickly, Buttler need to ensure that he sticks around for long, even if he has to not give the strike to the tailenders. He is the one who needs to bat through the day.
Highlights
Haris Sohail and Imam Ul-Haq have brought the total to 50/1 and Pakistan just need 14 runs more to win. This is too easy a chase, and Joe Root looks visibly beaten. There appears to be no fight left in English squad.
Superb statistic from BBC Test Match Special, "The last time England lost the first Test of a summer, regardless of what month it began, was in 1995 against West Indies. In the 22 years since then England have won 16 and drawn six."
Pakistan need 29 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand on Day 4.
Hey! Those who are following this match must be celebrating - this can get over pretty quickly, leaving the entire evening free to catch the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Something for England cricket fans to cheer about. Just in case you are stuck at work, follow the LIVE updates HERE.
James Anderson strikes and not much celebration from the England camp. England are 8 wickets away from win, Pakistan are 52 runs away. Clearly, the visitors are still in a better position. PAK 12/1
Azhar Ali and Imam Ul-Haq come out in the middle. Remember, Pakistan only have 9 wickets in hand with Babar Azam being injured. They need to score 64 to script a massive victory at Lord's.
Mohammad Amir has cleaned up Dominic Bess and England are all out for 242. What a beauty inswinger from the bowler and no chance for the 20-year to play that delivery. Pakistan need 64 to win the first Test.
England ar falling like a pack of cards here and now it is Stuart Broad who is gone. Gets a leading edge off from Mohammad Abbas' delivery as he plucks his third wicket. England are now 9 wickets down with a lead of just 63 runs.
And another one bites the dust! Mohammad Amir gets a leading age from Mark Wood and the ball goes straight to Sarfraz Ahmed behind the stumps. England are now staring at a defeat. ENG 241/8 with a lead of 62 runs.
Mohammad Abbas has struck straightaway in his first over of the day and the danger man Jos Buttler is LBW. He calls for a review but the replay did not save him. He departs for 67. It went to Umpire's call and the on-field decision of LBW will be accepted. HUGE BLOW! England 236/7
HERE WE GO! Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess come out to bat in the middle and it is Hasan Ali who has been given the ball. Ali took four wickets in the first innings, but has not yet had a success in the 2nd innings. Can he be the hero of the day and get early wickets on Day 4?
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the fourth day of the first Test between England and Pakistan. When England lost their skipper Joe Root for 68, they were reeling at 110/6. It looked as if the Three Lions will suffer a humiliating innings defeat on the Day 3 itself. But on came Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess, who added 125 runs together to give a decent lead of 56 runs to them. The two batsmen scored their fifties each.