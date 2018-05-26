England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 3 at Lord’s: England lose Alastair Cook for 1, trail Pakistan by 178 runs

England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan has taken a strong lead of 166 runs on Day 2 and the match appears to be going the visitor’s way. England were hoping to get Pakistan all out on Day 2, but failed to do so as with four batsmen scoring fifty. Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam and Shadab Khan all scored half centuries and took Pakistan’s total to 350/8 at stumps, with 2 wicktets still in hand. James Anderson and Ben Stokes took 3 wickets each, while Stuart Broad and Mark Wood took one wicket each. On Day 3, Pakistan will hope to build up on the advantage and extend their lead over 200.
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 3 at Lord's
England might be in a bad position in the match but they are still not completely out of it. They can get two wickets quickly in the first session and then go on to bat for long and set an impossible target for Pakistan to chase. Ben Stokes and James Anderson impressed with their bowling and the two should start off on Day 3 to quickly all out the visitors. Skipper Joe Root need to be attacking on the field from the start of the day's play if he wants to save the match. England cannot afford for Pakistan to bat more than one session or they will be out of the game.
Highlights
Much was talked about before the series about skipper Joe Root returning to his coveted No. 3 position. But the batsman failed to make the most of it in the first innings. Now, England need their captai to stick it out in the middle and show why he is regarded as the one of the best players in the world.
Alastair Cook is gone for a duck in the second innings. Mohammed Abbas bowls a short delivery that came in inside and plucked Cook in the pads. The ball appeared to be hitting the middle stumps. Big blow to England. ENG 1/1
Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman come out to bat for England and Pakistan are on the field to bowl again. It is Mohammad Amir who starts with the ball. England will want to get some runs on the board and get a good total on the board in the second innings.
Mark Wood strikes and finally England have a wicket. He bowls a hort ball to the tailender who tried his best to avoid the delivery, only tog et a glove on it. Mohammad Abbas departs for 5. Pakistan are 363/9 and they will depart with Babar Azam injured. They lead by 179 runs.
Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir are scoring runs at a fast pace, both of them working hard to get the total beyond 400 as quickly as possible. Mark Wood and Stuart Broad are appearing as lack lustreless as they did on Day 2. It is a strange strategy from Root - Broad and Wood got one wicket each - Stokes and Anderson plucked three - and yet he starts off with the first pair.
Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas start for England. Stuart Broad starts off with the ball on Day 3 for England. Broad bowls a no ball and gets hammered for a four in the first over of the day. Skipper Joe Root does not look pleased.
Pakistan are on a high at the moment with a lead of 166 in the match. But Babar Azam has been injured and has been ruled out of the series. It means Pakistan will have one less batsman in the second innings. England can still make a comeback in the match if they can find a way to bowl out the visitors quickly on Day 3. The first hour will be utmost crucial for both the teams.