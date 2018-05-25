England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 2 at Lord’s: England look to bounce back against Pakistan on Day 2

England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2: The start of the first Test against Pakistan did not go as planned for Joe Root-led England. After opting to bat first, England were bundled all out for 184 with Alastair Cook scoring most runs for the team. The opening batsman scored 70 runs. In reply, Pakistan managed to reach 50/1 at stumps on Day 2, trailing England by 134 runs. Haris Sohail remained unbeaten on 21 while his partner Azhar Ali remained unbeaten on 18. Stuart Broad managed to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq early on and he could be the key bowler for England.
Live Blog
England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2:
The second day is a new sun for England and they will be hoping to make a comeback into the match. England will be vying for early wickets in the first session, to find a way to curtail Pakistan's lead. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope they do not lose quick wickets and gain a lead of 100-150 runs at stumps on the second day. The rainfall is predicted on Friday, and the showers might play a huge role in the day's play. The first session will be crucial for both the teams, and the balance of the match can see a massive shift.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts
Highlights
The first day of the first Test between England and Pakistan went completely in Pakistan's corner. Pakistan took 10 wickets and bundled out England bowlers and went on to reach 50/1 at stumps. Now the match can tilt towards the other side on Day 2, if England manage to take 10 wickets. Pakistan on the other hand can take a massive lead and strengthen their hold in the match.