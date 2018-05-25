England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 2 at Lord’s: England look to bounce back against Pakistan on Day 2

England vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score 1st Test Day 2: Haris Sohail remained unbeaten on 21. (Reuters)

The second day is a new sun for England and they will be hoping to make a comeback into the match. England will be vying for early wickets in the first session, to find a way to curtail Pakistan's lead. Pakistan, on the other hand, will hope they do not lose quick wickets and gain a lead of 100-150 runs at stumps on the second day. The rainfall is predicted on Friday, and the showers might play a huge role in the day's play. The first session will be crucial for both the teams, and the balance of the match can see a massive shift.