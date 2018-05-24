England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 1 at Lord’s: England win toss, elect to bat first

England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 1 at Lord’s: England will look to fend off the horrors of the 4-0 Ashes Test defeat and the 1-0 defeat against New Zealand, as they gear up to take on Pakistan at home. The home series will be a chance for skipper Joe Root to regain faith from fans and selectors alike on the team’s performance in the longest format. Though, Pakistan will not be an easy challenge, as they would feel used to the conditions, having played Ireland earlier this month in a historic Test. Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Khan will hope to use the experience gained from the encounter against England and will hope his side can deliver.
England have a lot to prove going into a Test series against Pakistan, having lost two of their previous Test series away from home. The fans will be hoping that the Joe Root-led side will bounce back in the home conditions. The pressure will be on Joe Root, though, knowing that if England failed to perform at home, it will be a massive boost of confidence for the No. 1 Test side in the world, India, who will be visiting in July for a full tour. Jos Buttler has been brought back to the England squad due to his heroics in IPL for Rajasthan Royals. He is likely to get a start today.
The 20-year old off spinner Dominic Bess becomes the 685th player to receive an international Test cap for England.
Pakistan are playing the same side they fielded against Ireland.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas
Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes are in the playing XI. Dominic Bess makes his debut.
England (Playing XI): Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Dominic Bess, James Anderson
Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed calls for heads. And its tails. England have won the toss, and skipper Joe Root has decided to bat first.
The early morning clouds are starting to disappear and the sunlight appears to be on its way. It appears the match will start on time, with the toss taking place in 5 minutes.
Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on England vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 1. The IPL is coming off to a close and things are starting to take place in international cricket - first up, will be England taking on Pakistan. England skipper Joe Root has backed Ben Stokes to be the key player - in spite of his poor form in IPL. Sarfraz Khan wants his entire team to pitch up and battle it out against the tough conditions. Who will come out on top on Day 1?