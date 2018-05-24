England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 1 at Lord’s: England win toss, elect to bat first

England vs Pakistan Live Score 1st Test Day 1: England players in training before first Test. (Source: Reuters)

England have a lot to prove going into a Test series against Pakistan, having lost two of their previous Test series away from home. The fans will be hoping that the Joe Root-led side will bounce back in the home conditions. The pressure will be on Joe Root, though, knowing that if England failed to perform at home, it will be a massive boost of confidence for the No. 1 Test side in the world, India, who will be visiting in July for a full tour. Jos Buttler has been brought back to the England squad due to his heroics in IPL for Rajasthan Royals. He is likely to get a start today.