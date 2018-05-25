England vs Pakistan: ICC bars Pakistan players from wearing Apple smart watches during play

Pakistan bowled out England for 184. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan bowled out England for 184. (Source: Reuters)

After an eventful first day of Test cricket between England and Pakistan at Lord’s, that saw the visitors bowling out the hosts with a total of 184 on the board, the anti-corruption officials came down upon Sarfraz Ahmed’s side to bar them from wearing Apple smartwatches on the field. According to reports, at least a couple of Pakistan players were seen wearing the smart watches on the first day of the first Test. Pakistan Seamer Hasan Ali spoke to reporters after the day’s play and said, “The ACSU officer came to speak to us and told us it’s not allowed to wear them so we won’t be wearing them.”

As per the ICC’s playing regulations, wearing a smartwatch is not strictly prohibited, but the players have to disable the device to comply with the anti-corruption measures, which state that a player has to submit all the transmitting devices before the start of the play.

The ICC regulations state: “Communication devices are prohibited within the PMOA [player and match official area], barring specific exceptions. Without exception, no player shall be in possession of, or use a communication device (such as a mobile phone or a device which is connected to the internet), while in the PMOA.”

Explaining the reason behind asking players to not wear Apple watches, an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo: “Apple watches in any way connected to a phone/WiFi or in any way capable of receiving comms such as messages, are not allowed. In effect, it is considered a phone unless ‘disabled’ and just a watch.”

Pakistan ended the first day in a strong position with the score of 50/1 at stumps, trailing England by 134 runs with 9 wickets still in hand.

