Latest News
  • England vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: Twitterati lauds Pakistan for trouncing England

England vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: Twitterati lauds Pakistan for trouncing England

Pakistan completely outplayed hosts England to go through to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy. They beat England by eight wickets and will face either India or Bangladesh in the final. It now means that the trophy will remain in the subcontinent.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: June 14, 2017 10:59 pm
england vs pakistan, pakistan vs england, pak vs eng, eng vs pak, icc champions trophy, champions trophy 2017, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Pakistan rode on a disciplined and aggressive bowling attack to dismiss the dangerous England batting line up cheaply. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Pakistan outplayed England to storm into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. In a match that they came into as favourites, England managed to make just 211 runs before being dismissed. Pakistan surpassed the total in just over 37 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Pakistan rode on a disciplined and aggressive bowling attack to dismiss the dangerous England batting line up cheaply. Pakistan were seemingly dealt with an early blow when pacer Mohammad Amir, who was integral in their win over Sri Lanka in the group stage, was ruled out due to back spasms. It led to Rumman Raees getting his ODI debut. Raees went on to pick two wickets for just 44 runs in his 9-over-spell. Junaid Khan also ended with two but Hasan Ali was the man who led the way for Pakistan. He bowled 10 overs in which he gave just 35 runs away for three wickets. The likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes, all of whom blew away bowling attacks in England’s group stages, failed to fire on the day it mattered.

Pakistan got off to a strong start in their chase with an opening stand of 118 runs between Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman. The two openers were the only ones to be dismissed by England on the day with Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez seeing off the game for Pakistan.

It now means that the ICC Champions Trophy will remain in the subcontinent. Either India or Bangladesh will be facing Pakistan in the final.

Here are a few reactions to Pakistan’s win: 

The second semi-final will be played between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Senior players will not give any input unless the captain asks 