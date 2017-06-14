England vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy semi-final: Twitterati lauds Pakistan for trouncing England

Pakistan rode on a disciplined and aggressive bowling attack to dismiss the dangerous England batting line up cheaply. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan rode on a disciplined and aggressive bowling attack to dismiss the dangerous England batting line up cheaply. (Source: Reuters)

Pakistan outplayed England to storm into the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. In a match that they came into as favourites, England managed to make just 211 runs before being dismissed. Pakistan surpassed the total in just over 37 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Pakistan rode on a disciplined and aggressive bowling attack to dismiss the dangerous England batting line up cheaply. Pakistan were seemingly dealt with an early blow when pacer Mohammad Amir, who was integral in their win over Sri Lanka in the group stage, was ruled out due to back spasms. It led to Rumman Raees getting his ODI debut. Raees went on to pick two wickets for just 44 runs in his 9-over-spell. Junaid Khan also ended with two but Hasan Ali was the man who led the way for Pakistan. He bowled 10 overs in which he gave just 35 runs away for three wickets. The likes of Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes, all of whom blew away bowling attacks in England’s group stages, failed to fire on the day it mattered.

Pakistan got off to a strong start in their chase with an opening stand of 118 runs between Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman. The two openers were the only ones to be dismissed by England on the day with Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez seeing off the game for Pakistan.

It now means that the ICC Champions Trophy will remain in the subcontinent. Either India or Bangladesh will be facing Pakistan in the final.

Here are a few reactions to Pakistan’s win:

Well done Pakistan

Rankings mean nothing in the knockout format. Gana be a great final with the way these champs are playing — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) 14 June 2017

So only teams from the subcontinent remain in a world event hosted in England ! How times change .

Well done Pakistan today!#PAKvENG #CT17 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 14 June 2017

Great win by @TheRealPCB. To come back from the first game against india and now make a final by beating england shows great character. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) 14 June 2017

Congrats to Pakistan on trouncing England today. Pak peaking at the right time. What a massive turn around in form from the start of #CT17 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 14 June 2017

Triumph for Pakistan Cricket Team, congrats on getting into the finals of the icc champions trophy. — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) 14 June 2017

Well done green caps you guys done it style by winning so easily keep going 1 more game to go ..

Proud of you Pak team .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 14 June 2017

The second semi-final will be played between India and Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday.

