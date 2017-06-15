England vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Stop giving lame excuse of used pitch, Waqar Younis tells Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan was slammed by former Pakistan player Waqar Younis. (Source: Reuters) Eoin Morgan was slammed by former Pakistan player Waqar Younis. (Source: Reuters)

Waqar Younis slammed England captain Eoin Morgan for blaming the pitch after their defeat to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semifinals.

Morgan said after the match that stole them the chance of reaching the final that they did not expect the wicket to be that bad. “I don’t think there was any home advantage,” Morgan said. “We knew that we were going to play on a used wicket at some stage in this tournament, and certainly we found out the other day that today was going to be on a used wicket.”

He said that the game was a big leap from Edgbaston in terms of pace and bounce. “And having watched the game against Sri Lanka, we actually didn’t think it was that bad. But certainly today, coming from Edgbaston, it was obviously a big jump in pace and bounce and too much of an ask for us to adjust to really,” he said.

“I felt like we were trying to take a positive option against them, but obviously, given the conditions, it didn’t allow us to do that. I think the explanation is they played two days ago on it.”

“I think it depends on what the ICC want to get out of the tournament,” he said. “If they want it to be completely neutral ground and bring all the teams into the tournament, which would have no home advantage, I would keep it the same way. In World Cups, you have fresh wickets. They can vary from ground to ground.”

His comments however did not go down well with Younis who tweeted, “Stop giving that lame excuse Eoin Morgan regarding the used pitch…You guys been thrashed fair n square by Pakistan.”

Stop giving that lame excuse Eoin Morgan regarding the used pitch,,,,You guys been thrashed fair n square by Pakistan #CT2017 #PakvsEng — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) 14 June 2017

Pakistan have now reached the final of the tournament and will face the winner of India vs Bangaldesh on Sunday.

