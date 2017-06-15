England vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan bowled really well, says Eoin Morgan

England lost to Pakistan by 8 wickets in semi-final. (Source: Reuters) England lost to Pakistan by 8 wickets in semi-final. (Source: Reuters)

Hosts England have been knocked out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after losing the semi-final tie against Pakistan in Cardiff. Sarfraz Ahmed’s side grabbed a win by 8 wickets. Eoin Morgan in the post match conference said that the side would stick upon to what they have been doing in the last couple of years as it has produced some positive results for them.

“One of the huge contributing factors towards topping our table and playing very good cricket in the group stages is that we’ve stayed true to what we believe in and what’s worked for us the last couple of years, and I think that’s the continued formula for the future,” Morgan told after the match.

“I think it will have to evolve in whatever manner the game does over the next two years in the lead-in to the World Cup, but certainly I think we’re moving in the right direction. “One of the things about knockout cricket is that you have to adapt to conditions,” the 30-year-old former Ireland star added.

Hailing Pakistan’s bowling attack, Morgan admitted that the Pakistan bowlers meant business and they were pretty good on the field.

“It’s a big challenge jumping from venue to venue but we’re going to have to do that with the World Cup so it’s important for us to go through games like today for our experience.” “I thought they bowled really well. They adjusted to conditions extremely well,” the left-handed batsman added.

Talking about the pitch, Morgan said going to play on a used wicket potentially brought Pakistan’s game closer to their home conditions.

“I think, going into today’s game knowing that we were going to play on a used wicket potentially brought Pakistan’s game closer to their home (conditions),” he said. “So it was a big challenge and one that was too far for us, he said.

England coach Trevor Bayliss while talking to Sky Sports credited Pakistan’s game.

“All credit to Pakistan today, they were too good for us,” Bayliss told Sky Sports.

“Our bowlers probably tried to chase the wickets too much and served up too many half-volleys. “There’s a number of our guys who haven’t been at this level before and it is a learning curve. “Finishing third or fourth, I think that’s about right where we sit in world cricket at the moment. “We’ve got a long way to go until we reach the level we want to get to and a level I believe we’re good enough to get

to.”

