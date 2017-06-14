England vs Pakistan, semi-final: Five players to watch out for

England are the only unbeaten team in the tournament but they are not the only favourite to win the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. India have edged ahead of them and Pakistan are giving them a tough fight. But one of England and Pakistan will have to suffer the fate of not winning it as the two teams face each other in the first semi-final of the tournament on Wednesday.

England have all bases covered while Pakistan are still the most unpredictable side in the tournament. While England have batsmen who have helped them scored 300-plus total in last five out of six matches, they bowling has been equally good as they have defended their target three in last five matches. Pakistan bowlers have woken up after their game against Sri Lanka while the batsmen have got a new zeal after captain Sarfraz Ahmed’s stunning knock took them to semi-finals. Here are a few players to watch out for in the semi-final.

