England vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs Pak 1st Test match

After a shocking Ashes series last year, which Australia went on to win by 4-0, England suffered a 1-0 Test defeat in New Zealand. Now returning home to play the two-match Test series against Pakistan, skipper Joe Root will feel his side has a lot to prove. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be coming on the back of a close win against Ireland, and will feel familiar with the English conditions at Lords. The pressure will be high on England camp, as they will host India for a full tour from next month. Root will hope England can return to winning ways in the longest format.

When is England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

England vs Pakistan 1st Test will begin from Thursday, May 24, 2018. This will be the first Test match of the two-match series between the two teams.

Where is England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

England vs Pakistan 1st Test will be played at Lord’s, London.

What time does England vs Pakistan 1st Test start?

England vs Pakistan 1st Test begins at 15:30 PM (IST). The coverage of ENG vs PAK Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 15:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 15:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

England vs Pakistan 1st Test start will be broadcast on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD in English commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the series.

How do I watch online live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

England vs Pakistan 1st Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of England vs Pakistan 1st Test?

England Squad: Mark Stoneman, Alastair Cook, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Dominic Bess, Mark Wood

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saad Ali, Asad Shafiq, Usman Salahuddin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Faheem Ashraf

