England vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: I was focused on fighting my way back, says Steve Finn

Hosts England will take on New Zealand on Tuesday as the two team play their second group match of the tournament. England registered an emphatic win over Bangladesh in the opener while New Zealand’s clash against Australia was abandoned due to rain.

England fast bowler Steve Finn who was included in the English squad as a replacement of injured Chris Woakes for the on-going Champions Trophy talked about how he felt after being initially left out of the team.

“It’s always frustrating when you are left out of squads, but you have to roll with the punches,” Finn told reporters.

“If you get too down-hearted it can affect you more. I just focused on keeping my head up and fighting my way back into the team,” he said.

Talking about Woakes, Finn expressed his disappointment about his injury. “It’s obviously very sad for Chris Woakes, who is a good friend of mine, but I am glad that I’ve got the call,” he added.

“I knew James Whitaker and Mick Newell were there watching me,” said Finn. “You feel that pressure, I suppose, knowing they’re watching you to call you up for this game. “But that is no different from every time I pull on an England or Lions shirt,” added Finn.

The right-arm fast bowler insisted that the players were keen on playing following the terror attacks in Manchester and London.

“We have been briefed on how we are going to be protected, so we’re very comfortable that there is a ring of steel around us and everyone who is in the ground will be safe,” Finn said.

“We are obviously sad about it, and send our condolences to those affected by it. It is a sorry state of affairs. “But we will keep playing cricket and be defiant in the face of it and hope to put a smile on people’s faces here on Tuesday,” he added.

