England vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Eoin Morgan says England ‘completely different’ since 2015 World Cup

Eoin Morgan will look to continue England’s winning run. (Source: Reuters) Eoin Morgan will look to continue England’s winning run. (Source: Reuters)

Last time England faced New Zealand in an ICC ODI tournament, they only have unforgetful memories. In a dismal performance, England were bowled out for 123 as Tim Southee ripped apart the batting, taking seven wickets for 33 runs. That was not all. New Zealand chased down the target in just 12.1 overs with Brendon McCullum, who is now retired, scored 77 off 25 balls. But, two years later, England captain Eoin Morgan said that it is comepletely different now.

“They were one of the favourites going into the (World Cup) tournament and proved that against us that day in Wellington,” Morgan told reporters in Cardiff. “It was sort of men against boys. But I think it’s completely different now — two years down the line. We’ve got a completely new team, pretty much.”

It has actually as England have transformed into an aggressive ODI unit which was visible during New Zealand’s visit to England in 2015 where the hosts won it 3-2. Five of England evelen players will take field when they play New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 group match in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Morgan is fully confident that his team can match New Zealand’s confidence which they showed during the 2015 World Cup.

“It has to do with confidence … (and) we come into this tournament full of confidence. The dominant factor in New Zealand was that they had that confidence … whereas we didn’t.”

Morgan was also confident that there are no issues with the security while playing New Zealand after the London terror attacks. On Saturday, bomb attacks took place at London bridge. All hotels where the teams were staying went under a lockdown.

“I think we can,” he said. “I think we proved that in Leeds after what happened in Manchester,” he said. “I haven’t spoken to any players from other teams in the tournament. But certainly within our team, there are no concerns.”

Talking about team combination, Morgan is all set to play Steve Finn who was originally not member of the squad but was called up after Chris Woakes injured himself and was ruled out of the tournament. England could play him as Cardiff has small boundaries which become difficult to defend with a slow bowler.

“I’d have no hesitation in playing him tomorrow (Tuesday) if we felt it was the right thing to do,” said Morgan, who has played with Finn at Middlesex.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd