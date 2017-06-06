England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England to bat first after New Zealand win the toss

England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Both teams will likely go after each other with aggressive cricket. England vs New Zealand Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Both teams will likely go after each other with aggressive cricket.

England started the ICC Champions Trophy with a comprehensive batting display against Bangladesh to pick up a crucial two points early on. New Zealand’s quest to do the same was half complete before heaven’s opened up and forced them and Australia to share points. The equation thus puts England in a better position while New Zealand need a win to try and put a dent on Australia’s hopes of moving forward. England looked good with the bat but need to improve with their bowling effort and will be missing Chris Woakes. Catch live scores and updates from England vs New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

England vs New Zealand Live Score and Updates from ICC Champions Trophy 2017: New Zealand have won the toss and they’ve decided to bowl first. No changes from the Kiwis. Adil Rashid comes in for Chris Woakes so England going in with two spinners on a ground that has close straight boundary. Here are the teams:

England XI: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Mark Wood

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Luke Ronchi, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Jimmy Neesham, Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd