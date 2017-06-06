England vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy: It feels good to be in the semis but we are not satisfied, says Eoin Morgan

Jake Ball celebrates the wicket of New Zealand opener Luke Ronchi. (Source: Reuters) Jake Ball celebrates the wicket of New Zealand opener Luke Ronchi. (Source: Reuters)

After another convincing result, England skipper Eoin Morgan lauded the team’s batting depth. Morgan felt they were 30 short of par at the half-way stage. “We weren’t that pleased at the half-way stage, maybe 30 short of par. But it shows with the batting line-up we’ve got, upwards of 300 always leaves you in with a shout,” Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

Talking about the bowling performance, Morgan said it was all about hitting the right areas and not being “too greedy”. “We hit the wicket hard, no value in full with the short straight boundaries. We weren’t too greedy, just hit the seam on a good length. It feels good to be in the semis but we are not satisfied. We want to fulfill our potential.”

Kane Williamson was all praise for the opposition and said they used the dimensions of the ground well on a two-faced pitch.

“They bat very deep with a lot of power, so restricting them wasn’t a bad effort. In all areas, England outplayed us today. Credit to the way they went about their business, especially with the ball in hand. We were trying to get momentum, and increasing that run-rate to chase down the total. It was a tough job, England used the dimensions of the ground well, the wind was a big factor, and the pitch was a bit two-faced,” Williamson said.

Jake Ball, who removed Luke Ronchi for a golden duck, was awarded the man of the match for his spell with the new ball. The seamer said rain helped, and “juiced the pitch”.

“The rain had juiced the pitch up so it was a matter of getting it in the right areas. You have to be prepared to go round the park now and again, and cherish the days when you come off the field with decent figures,” Ball said.

