England vs Bangladesh: Thrilled to bits to get off to a good start, says Joe Root

Joe Root celebrates after scoring his 10th ODI hundred for England. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root celebrates after scoring his 10th ODI hundred for England. (Source: Reuters)

Joe Root, who fashioned the highest-successful chase ever in Champions Trophy, was the star of the day for England as the hosts beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the tournament opener at The Oval on Thursday. Chasing the stiff 306-run target, Root had a brilliant partnership with Alex Hales to put the chase on track after early hiccup and then dominated when Eoin Morgan joined him later in the innings.

After the convincing win, Root said there is a lot of confidence in the dressing room and everyone is backing each other. “There’s a lot of confidence in the dressing room, we back each other and it rubs off on everyone. Nice know you’ve got guys like Ben Stokes waiting to come in,” said man of the match Root.

Talking about the plan for the opener, Root said the team was looking at someone from the top four to bat long and that worked. “[Plan was] making sure we had plenty of wickets in hand at the back end, one of the top four being not out between 70 and 100, we did a really good job.”

As far as his own performance with the bat was concerned, Root said “[Pleased to score hundred] That worked out today, thrilled to bits to get off to a good start. Ankle’s all right – more of a calf issue – hopefully just bad cramp.”

The right-hander scored an unbeaten 133 and this was his highest individual contribution in the coloured clothing for the Three Lions. The win gives them crucial points and momentum for the matches to follow.

