England vs Bangladesh, Live Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England take on Bangladesh in opener

England vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Live Cricket Score: England will hope to continue their fine form while Bangladesh will look to cause another upset. England vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017, Live Cricket Score: England will hope to continue their fine form while Bangladesh will look to cause another upset.

England and Bangladesh will face-off in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the Oval where the hosts will look to continue their blistering form while Bangladesh will look to continue their rise and repeat their 2015 World Cup feat where they defeated the Eoin Morgan-led side. The hosts have all their areas covered and will have the momentum on their side as the home support and conditions favour them. For Bangladesh, bowling will be the major area of concern and to avoid any goof up while batting will be something the Mashrafe Mortaza-led side will hope of avoiding. Catch live cricket scores and live cricket updates from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 match here.

Live Scores and Updates from England vs Bangladesh

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd