England vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Preview: England aware of Bangladesh challenge in opener

The story is similar. England and Bangladesh faced each other in the pre-quarters of the 2015 World Cup in Australia. Bangladesh stunned the three-time finalists in match and sent them packing. Since then, it has been a stunning rise in the ranks for both teams. Bangladesh continued to cause upsets in international cricket, most recent being the win over New Zealand in the Tri-Nation series which gave them the number six pot in the ICC ODI rankings, the highest they have ever gone.

England have not looked a stalling unit not ready to change the old approach. Captain Eoin Morgan has done some fantastic work and attacking mode in the only operational one in England.

In their last 12 ODIs, England have managed to post 300-plus scores in 10 matches, including a 444 for 3. In one match they posted 296 for 6 and the other in which they missed out was the final ODI against South Africa in which they were bowled out for 183. They have won 10 of those matches as well.

But, both teams suffered stunning collapse in their final matches before the ICC Champions Trophy. England were 20 for 6 against South Africa while Bangladesh were 22 for 6 against India in the final warm-up game.

In the Champions Trophy, both teams will look to make amends and post a win in the opener. England have batsmen will Joe Root, Morgan, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali who can punish any bowling attack while Bangladesh have the bowlers who have done exceptionally well at death.

Stokes has been cleared play against Bangladesh but onus will also be on other players to perform at The Oval. The pitch has been favourable for batsmen and of late, most teams have managed to score more than 300-run totals on a regular basis. If bowlers can utilise the seaming conditions in England, the match could well be over.

