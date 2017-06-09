England vs Australia Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

England vs Australia Live Streaming: Hosts England takes on Australia at Edgbaston in the final match of Group A. Australia will be under pressure as they have to win this match to progress to the next round and hence it will be an interesting contest. England, however, will be looking to get a positive result under their bag and progress to the semi-finals.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and Australia?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and Australia will be played on June 10, 2017. This will be the last match of the tournament for both the teams and both will be looking to end the group stage on a high.

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and Australia?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match between England and Australia begins at 3:00 PM IST. (Thursday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match is being played at Edgbaston. The weather is not bright and sunny and rain is expected to play a part.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between England and Australia?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. No other channel will air the contest between India and Sri Lanka in India.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between England and Australia live?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group A match can be streamed live on hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

