Wednesday, June 13, 2018
  • England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Australia win toss, elect to bat against England
By: Sports Desk | London | Updated: June 13, 2018 5:10:35 pm
eng vs aus live score England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: England host Australia. (Reuters Photo)

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: England take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series at the Oval in London. England were shocked by Scotland recently as they lost the ODI by six runs. That, and the pressure of playing Australia will need England to step up their game in the first ODI. Australia will also be under immense pressure as they will be playing their first international after the ball-tampering controversy during their tour of South Africa. Tim Paine will be leading the side and has said that his team will play aggressive cricket. Catch England vs Australia Live Score of 1st ODI from London.

Live Cricket Score England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming: ENG vs AUS 1st ODI at The Oval

17:10 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Neser debuts

Michael Neser will debut for Australia and he has received his ODI cap from former Australia wicketkeeper batsman Brad Haddin

17:07 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
Australia bat first

Australia win the toss and elect to bat against England at the Oval. Neser will debut for Australia in the first ODI at the Oval

16:55 (IST) 13 Jun 2018
England vs Australia at the Oval

England and Australia are ready to begin the five-match ODI series with the first game to be played at the Oval on Wednesday. England are coming into this game after a shock loss to Scotland at home. Australia are also playing their first international game after the ball-tampering controversy. Big game for both the teams

england vs australia live streaming England vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: England and Australia play 1st ODI at The Oval. (AP Photo)

England vs Australia Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Live Streaming: Australia will be eager to perform in the first ODI against England, a match that is their first international game after the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa. Australia will play a five-match ODI series and the first match will be played at the Oval on Wednesday. England too will be looking to get back to winning ways after they suffered a shock six-run defeat at the hands of Scotland recently. Eoin Morgan has a lot of work to do with his bowling unit as England are preparing some of the most flat tracks that cricket has seen recently.

