England vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Will perform our best when we know it’s a knockout situation, says Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc admitted that the knockout situation against England can bring the best out of his teammates. (Source: Reuters) Mitchell Starc admitted that the knockout situation against England can bring the best out of his teammates. (Source: Reuters)

Mitchell Starc said that his side Australia would bring out their best in the must-win match against England as they already know it’s a knockout situation.

He said that their performance this time was cleaner with the ball and a relief after the match against New Zealand. “We all had a much cleaner performance with the ball. We all contributed the way we wanted to. Obviously, we had a fair bit to talk about after the last fixture, it’s been pleasing to put that on the board and respond in a positive way after the New Zealand game,” he said.

Australia did not get any result for the second time as their match got washed out again. The Australian left-arm seamer, who made a comeback, said, “Yes it’s nice to play cricket again, it’s been a long time. Been all warms ups and that sort of thing, so it’s nice to get these two games under the belt, get some rhythm back, so great for the group to end on a positive note tonight before obviously the big game (vs England) in a few days time.”

Australia’s only chance of making it to the semifinals now is to beat the hosts England in their next fixture. “I don’t change my gameplan too much, pretty simple the way I approach my cricket regardless of where I’m, it’s always pretty aggressive. It’s much easy when there is Josh is at the other end, he can hit the spot so consistently. We change things depending on what conditions are presented. Obviously, it was a warm wicket today, so we had to change out lengths a little bit. The spinner came in, there might have been turn for some balls. It might be a fresh wicket at Birmingham on Saturday, when we get there, we will talk about the lineup,” he said.

Asked if Australia hold a slight advantage with extra pace in their ranks, Starc was quick to decline “It can be good-bad. Obviously if you are not on the money, it can go pear shaped but we have got a bit of pace in the change room, so when we get it right like we did today, we can close down the scoreboard, take wickets towards the back end as well.

“It’s something we have done pretty well, to be able to fight back with the ball if we haven’t started well. We have spoken about it in the last couple of days, we haven’t been able to start well in recent series, if we can do that, we can always fight back with the ball.”

In a do-or-die situation against England, the 27-year-old said, “I reckon it’s good I think we will perform at our best when we know it’s a knockout situation. I think it brings the best out of a lot of our players. Everyone’s looking forward to this fixture.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd