England vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: The English have always got great banter, says Aaron Finch

Australia might have been eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after being defeated by England on Saturday evening but opener Aaron Finch had interesting time while fielding on the boundary at Edgbaston. Australia lost to England by 40 runs and were thus sent packing from the marquee ICC event after seeing their first two matches washed out and getting just a point apiece from both.

Finch was stationed in front of the Hollies Stand which is considered as one of the stands with the best atmosphere’s in world cricket and regarded as one of the best party stands can be quite intimidating and yet interesting for the opposition. It gets even more interesting when it involves an opposition in the form of an Australian player. Speaking after the match, he said that it was fun to be fielding there with an interesting crowd right behind him. “Yeah it’s good fun. The English have always got great banter. Luckily I won them over quite early and they were on my side for most of it. It’s like any of the grounds in England, when you’ve got the Western Terrace at Headingly, and the outer at the Oval, if you don’t get them onside early it can be a long day,” he said.

When queried how he gets the crowd right behind him, he said, “Ah, I didn’t say anything. You just applaud their good stuff and give them a bit back,” he added.

Australia had been able to pick just one point each in their opening two games of the ICC Champions Trophy with their games against Bangladesh and New Zealand washed out. This made their game against England a must-win but Steve Smith’s side failed to get the win.

