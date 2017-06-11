England vs Australia, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ben Stokes’ potential is through the roof, says Eoin Morgan

England’s Ben Stokes celebrates his century against Australia on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) England’s Ben Stokes celebrates his century against Australia on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

England captain Eoin Morgan was all praise for Ben Stokes, who scored a century for England, as they knocked Australia out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 by 40 runs.

Morgan discussed their way of approach to take forward the game with Ben Stokes shortly before the match. “We felt that the positive way was the best way. It managed to work, we did it in our own way,” he said.

Praising Stokes, he said, “So I did what I do, and obviously Ben’s very naturally aggressive and finds attacking quite easy. His potential is through the roof. He’s always looking to influence the game — bat, ball, or even in the field.”

“His potential is through the roof. He’s always looking to influence the game — bat, ball, or even in the field. A lot of guys with potential like that, when things aren’t going (their) way, back into a corner — but that’s not Ben.”

Steve Smith, Stokes’ captain in the Indian Premier League franchise Rising Pune Supergiant, said that Stokes is in an exceptional form at the moment. “I always thought he was a good player. He’s an incredibly strong lad and hits the ball very hard,” said Smith.

“I think he’s probably developed some smarts… He’s certainly a quality player, and he’s in exceptional form at the moment.”

Smith denied a lack of time in the middle as the reason behind Australia’s defeat. “You say that we only had one hit, but that should be good enough for the players that we’ve got on our team,” he insisted.

“I thought we let ourselves down a little bit,” added Smith. “We got ourselves into a pretty good position early with the bat. But someone in the top four probably needed to go on and make a hundred.”

