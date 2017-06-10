England vs Australia, live cricket score, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England win the toss, put Australia to bat first

Live cricket score, Australia vs England, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia need to win so as to qualify for the knockouts of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Live cricket score, Australia vs England, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia need to win so as to qualify for the knockouts of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Australia take on England at Edgbaston in a match that will decide their fate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Australia have had to endure the frustration of two washed pout matches, the second of which they had almost won against Bangladesh. It now means that they have to beat England in this match to ensure a place in the knockout stages. England, on the other hand, will be looking to be the only team in this year’s edition of the tournament to come out of the group stage unscathed. Catch live scores and updates of the match between England and Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 here.

Australia vs England, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 live score:

LIVE Updates: England have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Both teams are unchanged. Steve Smith says he would have batted first anyway.

Team News:

England: Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK),Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Jake Ball

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith (C), Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade (WK), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

