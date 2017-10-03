England players could be reprimanded following Ben Stokes brawl

Ben Stokes has been suspended by England cricket. (Source: Reuters) Ben Stokes has been suspended by England cricket. (Source: Reuters)

England players could face rap over Ben Stokes’ fight night with more believed to be out drinking following the team’s win over West Indies. The biggest implication of the controversy could fall on Stokes whose place in the Ashes squad remains in the balance. ECB are awaiting investigations by Avon and Somerset Police into the altercation in Bristol. The incident will be further reviewed by a five-member discipline commission.

The panel will scrutinise the ODI team’s social activities and look into claims that besides Stokes, other players also out late drinking were Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett and Jonny Bairstow. Jimmy Anderson has been cleared of any wrongdoing as he was in Bristol working for TV network Sky. During coach Trevor Bayliss’ tenure, no curfews have been imposed.

This is not the first time that England players have been charged with lack of discipline. During 2007 World Cup, players received written warnings for staying out beyond midnight with England set to play two days later.

Stokes along with Alex Hales have been suspended on full pay and are due to be interviewed by police following the incident that left a man in hospital for facial injuries and Stokes with a fractured finger. The England all rounder has kept a low profile since the footage of the incident emerged and is not expected to attend the Professional Cricketers’ Association annual awards dinner in central London on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd