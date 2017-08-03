England v South Africa 4th Test preview: 2-1 up in the series, hosts favourites at Old Trafford

After the all-around performance in the Third Test at Oval, England seems firm favourites to seal the deal with a win. (Source: AP) After the all-around performance in the Third Test at Oval, England seems firm favourites to seal the deal with a win. (Source: AP)

The fourth Test between England and South Africa at the Old Trafford, Manchester will see the two sides lock horns for one the last time in the Basil D’Oliveira Test series. With England leading the series 2-1 the hosts have ensured that they cannot lose the series. After thrashing South Africa in the third Test the hosts will be upbeat and full of confidence. However, despite being one-up in the series they will want to avoid a repeat of the series against Pakistan last year and keep the winning momentum with themselves. Inconsistency has been one problem for England in this series and hence they will be wary of it. But after the all-round performance in the Third Test at Oval, the hosts seem firm favourites to seal the deal with a win.

However, South Africa are no pushovers and the Faf du Plessis led-side has already shown the ability to bounce back when they are pushed to the limit. One good news for the Proteas is that pacer Veron Philander is back to full fitness. With Philander back to full fitness it seems unlikely that the Proteas will make any changes to their XI. A lot will be expected from the likes of Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and centurion from the last Test Dean Elgar. If they fail to contribute with the bat then South Africa’s chances of winning the Test does not seem bright. England, meanwhile, has to sort out problems pertaining to the opening slot as Keaton Jennings continues to struggle. Alastair Cook will be the key to maintain stability at the top of the order. Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali (after a brilliant hat-trick at the Oval) will also be the key players to watch out for from the home team.

Teams:

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root(c), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Steven Finn, Liam Dawson

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Temba Bavuma, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander, Andile Phehlukwayo, Duanne Olivier, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn

