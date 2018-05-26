ICC investigates allegations of doctoring pitch conditions in Sri Lanka

An Al Jazeera documentary alleged that the pitch was illegally doctored in Galle. (File) An Al Jazeera documentary alleged that the pitch was illegally doctored in Galle. (File)

The reports of allegedly altering the conditions of the pitch to influence the result of the upcoming Test between Sri Lanka and England in Galle, shocked the cricket world early morning on Saturday. The corruptions allegations, which have been named in an Al Jazeera documentary to be aired on Sunday, has put the upcoming England tour’s to Sri Lanka starting October in jeopardy and have brought an investigation from ICC into the matter.

“The ICC is aware of an investigation into corruption in cricket by a news organisation and as you would expect we will take the contents of the programme and any allegations it may make very seriously,” ICC said in a statement on the website.

“We have already launched an investigation working with anti-corruption colleagues from Member countries based on the limited information we have received. We have made repeated requests that all evidence and supporting materials relating to corruption in cricket is released immediately to enable us to undertake a full and comprehensive investigation,” the international body added.

The Australian newspaper reported on Saturday that the documentary will allege spot-fixers bribed the groundsman at Galle to doctor the pitch used for the 2016 second Test between hosts Sri Lanka and Australia. The touring side were bowled out for 106 and 183 in the match and lost by 229 runs in less than three days.

The 2016 Test match between Sri Lanka and India at Galle was also under suspicion, while match-fixers have also targeted England’s upcoming Test at the same venue in November, the report adds.

Sri Lankan Cricket board has told news agency Reuters that they will be issuing a statement on the incident in a while regarding the matter.

(With inputs from Reuters)

