England team gave positive feedback on Ottis Gibson for South Africa head coach, says Faf du Plessis

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has received positive feedback from the England team on Ottis Gibson, who is a potential head coach for the national team. Calling the English players ‘good judges,’ du Plessis said that he has liked what he has so far heard about the current England bowling coach.

If the deal goes through, Gibson will replace Russell Domingo, whose contract has expired. “I have asked the England team for their thoughts on Ottis, and they’ve given me positive feedback,” du Plessis said. “I believe (England’s) players are good judges, and will be honest with their reflections on a guy (and whether) he’ll work as a head coach. They’ve said some really good, positive things about him.”

“Personally, if he is going to be the guy, we have to get to learn about each other first.”

On potential head coaches for the Proteas, du Plessis said, “There were conversations. The first was ‘were we happy with Russell?’, and the guys said yes. Then it was the panel’s decision to try and see if there was someone they could see who would possibly take the team forward.”

He added: “I just gave my input, where I said I think Russell is doing a good job at the moment… but if there is

someone who can challenge the team more, by all means go and look who’s out there. That decision will only be made, as far as I know, when it gets to the board.”

Du Plessis said that they cannot blame coach Domingo’s uncertain future for a poor show in England.

