Only in Express

England take control of second Test, set West Indies 322 to win

England wrestled control of the second Test away from the West Indies late on the fourth day on Monday, declaring its second innings on 490-8 after being 94-3 and setting the tourists a target of 322 to win.   

By: AP | Updated: August 28, 2017 11:50 pm
England vs West Indies, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Roston Chase, sports news, cricket, Indian Express England earned its supremacy and a chance at a second straight series victory of the summer. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

England wrestled control of the second Test away from the West Indies late on the fourth day on Monday, declaring its second innings on 490-8 after being 94-3 and setting the tourists a target of 322 to win.

England earned its supremacy and a chance at a second straight series victory of the summer through half-centuries by captain Joe Root (72), Dawid Malan (61), Ben Stokes (58), Moeen Ali (84) and Chris Woakes (61 not out).

Although none of them went on to dominate the innings with a century, the English batsmen put together a series of partnerships to fight back from a 169-run first innings deficit. They ultimately took the game away from the West Indians after tea.

After being in control, West Indies is now up against it and needs the second-highest total to win a test at Headingley, and the highest since Don Bradman’s Australia team made 404-3 batting last in 1948.

West Indies was 5-0 at stumps after Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell survived six tricky overs at the end of the day, and a couple of loud England appeals.

Root and Malan set up England’s second-innings push with their stand of 118 for the fourth wicket, and Malan and Stokes put on 91.

But Ali’s fiery 84 from 93 balls, with 14 fours, changed the momentum of the Test.

Ali put on 117 with Woakes for the eighth wicket and a hopeful West Indies team at tea was demoralized by stumps.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 