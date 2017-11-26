England tail can expect more short stuff as the series goes on, says Mitchell Starc

Australian seamers tore through England’s tail in a fierce assault of short-pitched bowling on day four of the series-opening Ashes test Australian seamers tore through England’s tail in a fierce assault of short-pitched bowling on day four of the series-opening Ashes test

The Australian seamers put up a phenomenal show of pace bowling on day four of the first Ashes test to dismiss the England tailenders and set up a victory for the home side. Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief as he took three wickets on Sunday. Speaking to the reporters, Starc reflected on his spell and said, “We’ve got our plans to all the English batters. We’ve spoken a bit about their tail, obviously. The way that our boys bowled against them in the last home Ashes, sort of used that as a bit of a blueprint.”

“I’m sure they can expect some more short stuff as the series goes on. It won’t be an issue backing up, all good” he added.

Commenting on Nathan Lyon’s doze of verbal volleys towards the visitors before the start of the series, he said, “He’s been fantastic. He’s obviously had a bit to say over the last couple of weeks, but he’s backed it up with the ball. “He’s obviously enjoying himself out on the field and he’s backing it up with his bowling. “He’s been bowling so well at one end, allows us to come from the other end in short, sharp spells.”

