England should avoid bowling spin to Harmanpreet Kaur, says Nasser Hussain

Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 171 against Australia in semi-final. (Source: AP) Harmanpreet Kaur scored unbeaten 171 against Australia in semi-final. (Source: AP)

India marched their way into the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 final after beating Australia in the semi-final in Derby on Thursday. Riding on Harmanpreet Kaur’s unbeaten 171, India scored 281/4 after the match was reduced to 42 overs a side. Former England captain Nasir Hussain in his column for Daily Mail has written that the English team should use spin bowling against Harmanpreet Kaur as she has the ability to smash the spinners hard.

“My only advice to captain (Heather) Knight would be not to bowl spin when Kaur comes in because she absolutely smacked it against the Aussies at Derby on Thursday. Keep her quiet and England should be in business,” Hussain wrote.

Hailing India’s game play, Hussain wrote that Indian have been significant in this competition.

“Sunday’s final should be a cracking affair, with India being the only side to have beaten England in this tournament,” he wrote. “India have been the sleeping giant of the women’s game but they have awoken now and that could be hugely significant for the sport, just as Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s win in the 2007 World Twenty20 was arguably the making of the short game.”

Mentioning about England’s chances, the former English skipper insisted that England have more depth in their line up.

“I just fancy England at Lord’s, even though India have had an exceptional tournament to get this far. Heather Knight’s side have more depth and I think their advance to the final has been a genuine all-round team effort,” he added.

Hussain suggested that Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet have been three Indian batters who have caught his eyes with their batting abilities.

“Three Indian batters in particular have caught my eye: opener Smriti Mandhana, who made a silky 90 against England in the first game; Mithali Raj, who has always been a good player; and then Harmanpreet, who made an incredible 171 off 115 balls against Australia in the semi-final,” he wrote.

