England set to play three tour matches before Ashes Series

Joe Root was England most successful batsman in the 2015 Ashes Test series. (Source: AP) Joe Root was England most successful batsman in the 2015 Ashes Test series. (Source: AP)

The England crciket team is all set to play as many as three tour matches before taking on Australi in the first Test of the Ashes series at Gabba. The tour games will be held at Perth, Adelaide and Townsville. Interestingly one of them will also be a day and night contest.

Cricket Australia issued a statement saying that England and its captain Joe Root will start its schedule against a Western Australia XI in a two-day match at the WACA on Nov. 4-5.

“Those fans here to support England can get along to these matches and in particular, we’re pleased to be able to bring a four-day match up to Townsville,” CA team performance manager Pat Howard said.

Meanwhile, what has also been learnt is that after the culmination of the second test in Adelaide, England will square off against Cricket Australia XI. After that they will play the third test which begins December 14 onwards.

After the end of the Ashes series England will also play a five matcg ODI series against Australia.

England’s tour matches Schedule:

Nov. 4-5: vs. Western Australia XI, WACA Ground

Nov. 8-11: vs. Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide Oval (day-night)

Nov. 15-18: vs. CA XI, Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Dec. 9-10: vs. CA XI, Perth (venue TBC)

Jan. 11: vs. CA XI, Sydney (venue TBC)

Ashes Test schedule:

First: Gabba, Brisbane, Nov. 23-27.

Second: Adelaide Oval, Dec. 2-6 (day-night).

Third: WACA Ground, Perth, Dec. 14-18.

Fourth: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Dec. 26-30.

Fifth: Sydney Cricket Ground, Jan. 4-8.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now