England send Australia out of Champions Trophy 2017: Who said what on Twitter

Hosts England carried on with their winning streak against Australia at Edgbaston in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A match after beating them by 40 runs (D/L Method). With the win against Australia, England will go into the semi-final stage unbeaten while Steve Smith-led side have been eliminated from the tournament.
Morgan’s side rode on emphatic hundred by Ben Stokes who anchored them to a win in Birmingham. He remained unbeaten at 102. Earlier, Australia who were put into bat by Eoin Morgan compiled a score of 277/9 in allotted 50 overs. Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Travis Head scored individual half-centuries in the process. Here’s what pundits have to say about England’s win.
Congratulations to a new vibrant England side on making it yo the semi-finals. You surely have earned few new fans in Bangladesh .#ENGvAUS
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 10 June 2017
Need a lift to the airport mate @stevesmith49? #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/KJ6GwwMn3t
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 10 June 2017
England are doing the Aussies a favour here …. they might be able to catch the early flight …. #CT17 #ENGvAUS
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 10 June 2017
Looks like England need to send Stokes and Morgan to play football for them………..
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 10 June 2017
This ENGLAND ODI team is just ❤️#Fearless#Positive#Aggressive#SuperTalented
— KP (@KP24) 10 June 2017
