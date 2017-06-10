England send Australia out of Champions Trophy 2017: Who said what on Twitter

Latest News
Hosts England carried on with their winning streak against Australia at Edgbaston in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A match after beating them by 40 runs (D/L Method). With the win against Australia, England will go into the semi-final stage unbeaten.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 10, 2017 11:50 pm
Ben Stokes, England vs Australia, Indian Express Ben Stokes scored unbeaten 102 for England against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

Hosts England carried on with their winning streak against Australia at Edgbaston in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Group A match after beating them by 40 runs (D/L Method). With the win against Australia, England will go into the semi-final stage unbeaten while Steve Smith-led side have been eliminated from the tournament.

Morgan’s side rode on emphatic hundred by Ben Stokes who anchored them to a win in Birmingham. He remained unbeaten at 102. Earlier, Australia who were put into bat by Eoin Morgan compiled a score of 277/9 in allotted 50 overs. Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Travis Head scored individual half-centuries in the process. Here’s what pundits have to say about England’s win.

 

 

 

 

 

