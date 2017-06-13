England’s road to ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semis: Domination at home

England are unbeaten in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Reuters) England are unbeaten in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Reuters)

Coming in with a 2-1 win over South Africa in a three-match ODI series, England have been by far one of the best teams in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. With all their players stepping up and delivering for them, they are the only team who are still unbeaten in the competition. The Eoin Morgan-led side topped Group A, consisting of Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh, as they romped into the knockout stage with three back-to-back victories.

With eight wickets from three matches, Liam Plunkett continues to lead England’s pace attack. Right arm pacer will once again be the England’s weapon against Bangladesh’ s batting line-up. Hosts are fortunate enough that their entire batting unit has been among the runs and possesses to be a threat to Pakistan bowlers. Leading the way have been Joe Root and skipper Morgan, who continue to provide strength to England’s middle order. With a century against Bangladesh and fifty against New Zealand, Root is the fourth highest run-getter for the hosts.

England started their campaign with a thumping victory over Bangladesh courtesy to Root’s unbeaten 133 and well-supported knocks by opener Alex Hales (95) and Morgan’s 61-ball 75. Two big partnerships saw England chase down a target of 306 with ease. Despite Tamim Iqbal’s 128 and 79 by Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh failed to capitalise the momentum in the last five overs.

