England rest Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes for dead rubber against South Africa

Ben Stokes will miss the final ODI against South Africa. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes will miss the final ODI against South Africa. (Source: AP)

England have rested Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes for their third and final match of the series against South Africa at Lord’s ahead of the start of the ICC Champions Trophy. The three players will be replaced by Steven Finn, Toby Roland-Jones and Liam Dawson who have been called up to the squad.

Ahead of the start of their Champions Trophy campaign, England are playing safe as all three (Ali, Stokes and Woakes) would be the key players for their side. Stokes has scored a hundred and also picked up a wicket in his last game against South Africa.

England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead against South Africa after grabbing a nail-biting win in the second ODI which they won by 2 runs.

Eoin Morgan’s troop will begin their journey in the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh in the opening game at Kennington Oval, London. They will later play New Zealand and Australia in their next group stage matches. England made it to the finals of the 2013 edition of Champions Trophy but they lost to India by 5 runs.

The English team would be seeking their second major ICC title in this edition of Champions Trophy.

