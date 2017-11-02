England putting Ben Stokes’ absence behind them, says coach Trevor Bayliss

Trevor Bayliss has promised a 3-1 Test series win over South Africa won’t “paper over the cracks” in his side’s fragile top order. (Source: Reuters) Trevor Bayliss has promised a 3-1 Test series win over South Africa won’t “paper over the cracks” in his side’s fragile top order. (Source: Reuters)

England coach Trevor Bayliss said that the team is now putting behind the absence of Ben Stokes and the entire incident that led to his arrest and eventual suspension from international cricket. “It’s a month ago now, and certainly the guys here in Australia have gone about their business and there hasn’t really been chat about it all,” Bayliss is quoted as saying by BBC, “Everyone’s been concentrating on what we need to do to win this series.”

Bayliss, like England captain Joe Root, conceded that the team would have liked to have him in the touring party. “It’s something you’d much rather do without,” Bayliss said. “The Australian media will hammer away and try to put the pressure on in other areas as well. We have to try to deal with that and keep it separate from what we are doing on the practice field and in matches. Root said the other day himself. They are concentrating on playing without him. If we worry too much about whether he is or he isn’t, that takes the focus off what we are doing. If we see that creeping in with the players, we will stop it as soon as we can. They are getting on with it well.”

Bayliss said that there will be a few changes made to the batting order so as to accomodate an extra bowler who could replaced Stokes. “Having to replace Ben and the combination that we come up with requires doing a bit of both,” Bayliss said. “Personally I think we have to play a bowler in his place which makes our batting not quite as long but when you have Chris Woakes at No. 8, that’s probably the combination I’ve been after for a while. Mooen Ali batting as low as No. 8 for the last couple of years I think that’s a waste. I think it’s something that as the team develops over the coming years, that’s a combination that we will get to. We have had problems at the top of the order so having Mo at eight and Woakes nine suited us. It’s been successful, so no problems there. Eventually Bairstow and Ali at six and seven and Woakes at eight is a combination England will end up with.”

Bayliss also said that while there will be no curfews that ends up keeping the players in their room for the duration of the tour. “Not drinking between matches is just sensible,” Bayliss told the BBC. “There’s been no set curfews. I think they’re just sensible rulings. To me, they’re what we should be sticking to anyway as a player or someone around a professional set-up. The players have sat down and had a chat and they’re the ones that’ve come up with it.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd