England players have ‘colour vision’ eye test ahead of day-night Test against West Indies

England are scheduled to play their first day-night Test against West Indies on Thursday. (Source: Reuters) England are scheduled to play their first day-night Test against West Indies on Thursday. (Source: Reuters)

England will be up against West Indies in day-night Test match scheduled to begin from Thursday at Edgbaston. But prior to the clash the English players have gone through a ‘colour vision’ eye test according to a report in dailymail.co.uk.

The tests were done to make sure that the batmsne and fielders are able to see the pink ball clearly. Moreover, the players who underwent the test were found to have suitable vision.

‘We have checked the players’ colour vision ahead of the upcoming match to ensure no obvious issues. However, vision in an assessment room versus outside in the dark with bright lights brings in many factors, said an ECB spokesman.

While England will play West Indies on Thursday, the Joe Root-led side are scheduled to play Australia in Adelaide in December and New Zealand in Auckland in March. While England prepare to play their maiden day-night Test match, West Indies will play their second. The Caribbean side as they played against Pakistan in October 2016 but ended up on the losing side.

Azhar Ali’s triple hundred in first innings anchored Pakistan to 579/3 (d). West Indies scored 357 in their first innings and later bundled out Pakistan for 123 in the second innings. Later Pakistan bowled Windies out for 289 to win the match by 56 runs. This was the second ever pink ball Test in history.

The first ever day-night Test was played between Australia and New Zealand at Adelaide Oval which the home side won by 3 wickets.

