England pacer Mark Wood passed fit for third Test against South Africa

Mark Wood has been passed fit to play third Test. (Source: Reuters) Mark Wood has been passed fit to play third Test. (Source: Reuters)

The selection worries for England cricket team can grow with fast bowler Mark Wood declared fit for the third Test against South Africa. He has been passed fit after scans revealed no serious injury to his left heel. England are yet to announce the squad for the third Test.

Wood, who returned to Test cricket after a two-year absence, played the first match against South Africa at Lord’s and the second Test at Trent Bridge but sat out during the Proteas second innings. He suffered from soreness on his heels.

The 27-year-old has been struggling with injuries throughout his career and that has also forced him to miss Test cricket since October 2015. Lord’s Test was his first in two years. His major concern has been the ankle injury. But, according to the England and Wales Cricket Board, he is fit and available for the next Test, given that he is selected to play.

Wood’s place isn’t the only selection headache for England. Batsman Gary Ballance has been ruled out of the Third Test with a broken finger after it was confirmed in X-ray reports on Monday that he won’t be able to play. Mark Stoneman is in line to replace him and make his Test debut.

With England yet to announce the squad, many possibilities are there especially in the batting department after they suffered a 340-run defeat in the second Test. The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd