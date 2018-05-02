India slip to second position in ICC ODI Rankings as England claim top spot

India will travel to England for a series in July. (Source: Express File Photo) India will travel to England for a series in July. (Source: Express File Photo)

India have failed to retain its top position in ICC ODI Team Rankings with England rising up by eight points to climb up to the No. 1 position, three points above the Virat Kohli-led side. The latest ranking came following the annual update in which series results from 2014-15 are removed and outcomes from the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons are weighted at 50 per cent.

England’s rise came with the omission of their poor record in the 2014-15 season, in which they won only seven out of 25 ODI’s against other Full Members of ICC.The side have reached to the top position after a span of over five years. England topped the ICC ODI rankings last time in January 2013. After the annual update, India lost one point to remain in the second position with 122 points.

South Africa, who were earlier in the second position, dropped to the third position as they lost four points, going down to 113 points from 117, making them nine points below from India. New Zealand remained in the fourth position with 112 points. The rest of the places remain unchanged, thus ensuring that the current top 10 ranked sides will participate in the upcoming ICC World Cup in 2019.

India will travel to England in July for a full series which will feature 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 5 Tests. The side will hope to register victory in the 50-over format to regain their top position in the rankings.

ICC ODI Team Rankings (As on May 2, 2018)

1. England – 125 points (+8 points)

2. India – 122 (-1)

3. South Africa – 113 (-4)

4. New Zealand – 112 (-2)

5. Australia – 104 (-8)

6. Pakistan – 102 (+6)

7. Bangladesh – 93 (+3)

8. Sri Lanka – 77 (-7)

9. Windies – 69 (-5)

10. Afghanistan – 63 (+5)

There were no changes in the first seven spot in the T20I rankings, but Afghanistan climbed ahead of Sri Lanka to rise to the eight position in the table. Pakistan with 130 points remained in the top position, followed by Australia with 126 points and India with 123 points in the third position.

ICC T20I team rankings (As on May 2, 2018)

1. Pakistan – 130 (-)

2. Australia – 126 (-)

3. India – 123 (+2)

4. New Zealand – 116 (-)

5. England – 115 (+1)

6. South Africa – 114 (+3)

7. West Indies- 114 (+3)

8. Afghanistan – 87 (-1)

9. Sri Lanka – 85 (-4)

10. Bangladesh – 75 (-2)

