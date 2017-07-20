England lack consistency at the moment: Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson has claimed that Australia has a better chance to reclaim the Ashes Mitchell Johnson has claimed that Australia has a better chance to reclaim the Ashes

Former Australian pace bowler Mitchell Johnson has claimed that Australia has a better chance to reclaim the Ashes from an inconsistent England side. Johnson also said that when England visit down under they will have quite a few issues to deal with and might struggle to find the right combination.

According to a report in cricket.com.au, he said, “It’s only one game, but it’s the way they got beaten. They’ve got a few issues coming to Australia. Australia are a huge chance. “They probably haven’t got that consistency at the moment; they’ve changed their team a little bit so they’re trying to find the right squad.

“It’s getting close to an Ashes series so you want to try and lock that in, and it’s going to be hard for them now because they’ve just been beaten.”, he added.

Johson also spoke on Gary Ballance and said that he is not one of the best in the circuit. “England have Gary Ballance at No.3,” he said. “When you’re a No.3 you’re meant to be one of the best players in the team, if not the best. I don’t think he is.

“If you’re a bowler and you see Gary Ballance at No.3 you actually get a lot of confidence from that, so I think Australia will have a lot of confidence. “They have got some good batters, Joe Root has been scoring a lot of runs and Alastair Cook is starting to find some form again. “It’ll be a great series but there are some scars there as well.”

