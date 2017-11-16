England have to control Australia’s run rate and chip away at their batting lineup: Shane Bond

Joe Root will lead England into the Ashes that begins on November 23. (Source: Reuters) Joe Root will lead England into the Ashes that begins on November 23. (Source: Reuters)

England recently roped in former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond as their bowling coach for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia and the former Kiwi speedster has given his insights as to how England can replicate their success of the 2010/11 visit. Stating that discipline and control is the key for England Bond also went to say that England need to control Australia’s run rate and chip away at their batting lineup.

“The ball doesn’t move as much. The pitches are harder. You have to set your fields differently. Listening to the boys about England, they know there’s always something in the wicket. Here, you won’t get that sideways movement or massive amounts of swing. If it swings it won’t be there all the time. You have to find different ways to skin a cat. Our bowlers are quality and they get bounce, which is massive. If we can get it to go off the straight just a little bit, we are accurate enough that we can cause trouble,” said Bond.

You know what you will get out of Australia,” Bond said before adding, “Starc will try to swing it back in and bowl over and across you, then go round the wicket and try to knock your off pole out. [Josh] Hazlewood will be accurate, then Cummins will mix his length and bowl short. We are different. We have to control their run rate and chip away at their batting lineup, and take it to day five.”

Bond, who has had considerable experience of playing in Australia further went on to say, “I’ve got a pretty good understanding of the way the game is played over here and it’s about instilling little bits of that in the guys. England play the game differently to what we do in this part of the world. It’s about getting them to understand that. They need to understand what attacking looks like and align our strengths to different fields and match them up against their batsmen.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App