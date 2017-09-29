Only in Express
  • England have got a hope in hell without Ben Stokes, says Ian Chappell

England have got a hope in hell without Ben Stokes, says Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell believes England have got no chance of winning the Ashes if Ben Stokes is sidelined following a street brawl outside a Bristol nightclub.

By: Reuters | Published:September 29, 2017 3:57 pm
Ben Stokes was named in England’s 16-man squad for the Ashes tour starting in November.
Related News

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell believes England “haven’t got a hope in hell” of winning the Ashes if all-rounder Ben Stokes is sidelined following a street brawl outside a Bristol nightclub.

Stokes, vice-captain of the Test side, was named in England’s 16-man squad for the Ashes tour starting in November but was suspended on Thursday until further investigation into the incident.

“They can’t win without him (Stokes) for a number of reasons,” Chappell told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph on Thursday.

“Obviously his ability is the main thing, but also, he’s a match-winning player and those sort of players drag the rest along with them and make them better.

“He’s probably one of those players inspired by playing against the better teams and again that has an effect to the fellas that don’t have that sort of confidence. I don’t think they’ve got a hope in hell without him.”

While the Australian side may consider the suspension of Stokes a significant boost to their chances, former captain Allan Border believes the five-match Test series would be spoiled without the firebrand all-rounder.

“He is one of those cricketers you would go to watch play,” Border said. “He’s just got something about him, the aggressive nature of his cricket is exciting and it would be a real blow if he doesn’t come.”

Stokes has been a match-winning figure for the England side since making his debut against Australia in 2013. In 39 Tests, he has scored 2,429 runs and picked up 95 wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 28, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    22
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 99
    FT
    44
    Telugu Titans beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (44-22)
    Sep 29, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 100
    Sep 29, 201721:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 101

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 