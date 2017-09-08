England have got a freak cricketer in Ben Stokes: Michael Vaughan

Ben Stokes was adjudged player of the match in England’s third Test against South Africa. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes was adjudged player of the match in England’s third Test against South Africa. (Source: AP)

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has described England allrounder as a freak cricketer. However, he also claimed that Stokes is a very, very special cricketer who has an element of magic that he can produce at will.

During the ongoing third Test at Lords, he said, “England have got a freak cricketer. They are very fortunate to have him because he will win games of cricket in every format for years to come.He might even win this match.”

Commenting on his batting, Vaughan said, “He came out and batted and looked better than any of the top five.He looked in control and played a beautiful drive through extra cover. Not only is he important with bat and ball, but also his body language and his commitment to the team. He’s a real team player and his training ethic, the approach he takes to practice is so important for the rest of the team.”

Comparing him with former greats of the game, he said, “He’s a bit of a Jack the lad, he likes a laugh like his fellow all-rounders Ian Botham and Andrew Flintoff., But when he’s training in the nets, he hits more balls than anyone else.”

“Clearly he has a gene inside him that makes it very natural to play cricket but it’s the hard work that allows him to produce these performances that we’ve seen throughout pretty much the whole summer.”

Meanwhile, Vaughan also hoped that Stokes would have a good Ashes series as he will be the one on whom a lot of eyes will be fixed on.

